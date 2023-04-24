EU institutions pile more pressure on Hungary over rights

BRUSSELS (AP) — The four biggest groups in the European Union’s legislature have added more pressure on Hungary to counter what they see as steadfast deterioration in rule of law and democratic principles in the central European member state. The Christian Democrat, Socialist, Liberal and Green groups — in addition to the smaller Left group — issued a joint letter criticizing the government of Prime Minister Viktor Orban for rolling back rights for LGBTI people and curtailing other democratic principles. It also called on the EU’s executive Commission to hold back funds for Budapest until liberal democracy principles are met.

