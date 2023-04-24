Drones attack Sevastopol, crashed drone found near Moscow

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian-appointed authorities in Crimea say the military fended off a Ukrainian strike on the port of Sevastopol, while a drone was also reportedly found in a forest near Moscow. The attacks come as Ukraine is preparing for a major counteroffensive. The Moscow-appointed head of Sevastopol in Crimea said that the military destroyed a Ukrainian sea drone that attempted to attack the harbor in the early hours on Monday. He said another drone blew up without inflicting any damage. Ukrainian authorities didn’t comment. After previous attacks on Sevastopol and other areas, Ukrainian officials stopped short of openly claiming responsibility but emphasized Kyiv’s right to strike any target in response to the Russian aggression.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.