Cuba fuel shortages prompt rationing, event cancellations

HAVANA (AP) — After days of people forming long lines to get gasoline, Cuba’s fuel supply crisis has increased dramatically with authorities now suspending some activities and rationing sales. Universities in the provinces of Villa Clara, Mayabeque, Holguín and Sancti Spíritus said that starting Monday classes will be temporarily online. Cubans have seen intermittent shortages of all kinds of goods, including both diesel and gasoline, amid the recent economic crisis but the cancellation of activities because of fuel shortages has not been reported previously. Experts say the lack of gasoline and diesel is not due to a lack of crude oil but to the difficulties refining it.

