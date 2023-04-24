3 men arrested in South Africa for stealing large crocodile

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — Police say they have arrested three men in South Africa for stealing a 2.5-meter (8-feet) long Nile crocodile worth about $1,300 from a farm in the North West province. The men are believed to have used a pick-up truck to take the animal from a crocodile farm in the Hartbeesfontein area about 200 kilometers (124 miles) west of Johannesburg. The crocodile was found tied up with rope and wire in an abandoned farmhouse. The motive for the theft is unclear, but there is a market for crocodile body parts, such as the skin, nails and teeth.

