Rare big tornado near Myanmar capital kills 8

BANGKOK (AP) — A tornado that tore through two villages in central Myanmar near the capital Naypyitaw has killed eight people and destroyed more than 200 houses. A charity group rescue worker says 128 injured people had been taken to hospitals after the tornado hit the villages on Naypyitaw’s southern outskirts on Friday evening State-run MRTV television reported that Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing, the head of Myanmar’s military-installed government, visited the disaster area on Saturday and provided aid to the residents. Major tornadoes are rare in Myanmar, but a meteorology department official said smaller ones are more common in some parts of Myanmar in the hot season, but usually cause no deaths or serious damage.

