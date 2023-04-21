Vienna nudists oppose plans for cable car over their beach

BERLIN (AP) — Nudists in Austria are up in arms about plans for a cable car that would pass over a popular beach on the northern edge of Vienna where clothing is optional. The country’s Austria Press Agency on Friday quoted nudist Barbara Hausjell saying she feared for her privacy if cable car users with cellphone cameras are allowed to swoop across the area. The 72-year-old told APA that she doesn’t want to “end up on the internet.” Project developer Hannes Dejaco sought to reassure nudists, saying the cable cars would only pass over the beach for a short stretch. He was quoted as saying that the windows could also be made to turn opaque automatically.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.