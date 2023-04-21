Swiss billionaire’s fund helped push against ‘dark money’

A fund controlled by a Swiss billionaire and top Democratic megadonor has contributed as much as $50,000 to the nonpartisan group Common Cause. The grant from Hansjörg Wyss’ fund is earmarked to support federal legislation that would place new regulations on “dark money” groups — legislation that could prevent Wyss from contributing as much to political causes. The fund’s grant to Common Cause was between $25,000 and $50,000. Wyss was born in Switzerland and retains his citizenship even though he lives in Wyoming. He’s not allowed to donate to political campaigns under U.S. law, but his fund steered $72 million to liberal causes in 2021.

