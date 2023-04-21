Kansas governor nixes abortion, anti-diversity budget items

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly has vetoed anti-diversity and anti-abortion provisions in Kansas’ next state budget. Her actions Friday intensified a conflict with the Republican-controlled Legislature over culture war issues that could see her scotch a dozen or more conservative initiatives. The governor used her office’s power to excise individual budget items to eliminate $2 million for anti-abortion counseling centers. Kelly also vetoed a budget provision that would have prevented state universities from using diversity, equity and inclusion principles in their hiring. She nixed another provision barring the state board that licenses mental health professionals from requiring them to undergo diversity training. Kelly has vetoed multiple anti-abortion and anti-transgender bills.

