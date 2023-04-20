Wisconsin GOP lawmakers working on medical pot legalization

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — After years of opposition to any form of marijuana legalization in Wisconsin, Republican lawmakers are now working privately to build support for a medical marijuana program that could win bipartisan backing and be enacted into law later this year. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos told The Associated Press on Thursday that for now the group of lawmakers are working only among Assembly Republicans to build enough support. He hopes to introduce the plan this fall. Vos has long supported some form of medical marijuana program, but no bill has ever received a vote in either the GOP-controlled Assembly or Senate.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.