Wisconsin GOP lawmakers working on medical pot legalization
By SCOTT BAUER
Associated Press
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — After years of opposition to any form of marijuana legalization in Wisconsin, Republican lawmakers are now working privately to build support for a medical marijuana program that could win bipartisan backing and be enacted into law later this year. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos told The Associated Press on Thursday that for now the group of lawmakers are working only among Assembly Republicans to build enough support. He hopes to introduce the plan this fall. Vos has long supported some form of medical marijuana program, but no bill has ever received a vote in either the GOP-controlled Assembly or Senate.