Registration closes for Paris Olympics ticket lottery draw

PARIS (AP) — Online registration for a lottery draw where winners can buy tickets for next year’s Olympic Games in Paris has closed. Entries for the draw ended at 6 p.m. local time and applicants must wait until early next month to find out if they were successful. Paris 2024 organizers tweeted a final message at around 3 p.m. on Thursday to encourage any last-gasp applicants to sign up. Figures on the number of applications were not yet made available and expected to be provided on Friday. Those successful in the draw all receive an allocated time slot for when they can purchase their tickets starting from May 11. They then have 48 hours to buy them.

