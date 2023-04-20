Montana man faces prison in threats against U.S. Sen. Tester

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — A 46-year-old Montana man has pleaded guilty in federal court to threatening to kill U.S. Sen. Jon Tester. Prosecutors said Thursday that Kevin Patrick Smith of Kalispell faces a maximum of 10 years in prison after admitting to threatening Tester’s life in calls to the Democratic lawmaker’s office. Court documents show Smith made numerous threatening phone calls to Tester’s office in January, including one in which he challenged Tester to contact the FBI. After the FBI told Smith to stop threatening Tester, he continued making threatening calls and was arrested. Prosecutors says Smith was upset with Tester’s political decisions. His public defender did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

