Kansas governor vetoes 4 anti-trans bills as overrides loom

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas’ Democratic governor has vetoed a sweeping set of anti-transgender measures that included a ban on gender-affirming care for children and teenagers. However, the Republican lawmakers who pushed the bills appeared Thursday to have the votes to override most of her actions. Gov. Laura Kelly rejected restrictions for transgender people in their use of restrooms, locker rooms and other public facilities. She also nixed limits on where trans prisoners are housed in state prisons and county jails and restrictions on rooming arrangements for transgender youth on overnight school trips. Top Republicans in the GOP-controlled Legislature portrayed Kelly’s actions as extreme. She said the measures would hurt the state’s ability to attract businesses.

