Jan. 6 suspect charged with firing gun toward Texas officers

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a Texas man who agreed to surrender on charges of taking part in the U.S. Capitol riot but later fired a gun toward sheriff’s deputies at his house in response to a welfare call. Forty-year-old Nathan Donald Pelham faces four misdemeanor charges for allegedly participating in the Jan. 6 attack. Prosecutors say Pelham last week had agreed to surrender on the charges before officers were sent to his house after a relative called police. The Justice Department says no law enforcement officers were injured. An attorney for Pelham did not immediately return a message for comment Thursday.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.