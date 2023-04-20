Dutch business envoy to Ukraine quits over book comments

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The Dutch government says that a veteran diplomat who was appointed less than three weeks ago to promote Dutch involvement in the reconstruction of Ukraine has quit over remarks he made — reportedly about Russia — in a new book. The Dutch foreign ministry said Thursday that Ron van Dartel would step down with immediate effect. Van Dartel is a former Dutch ambassador to Serbia, Poland and Russia. He quit over comments he made to the author of a new book. Dutch broadcaster RTL reports that they include him saying “Ukrainians are also Russians. We must not forget that. That is the reality.” The ministry says Van Dartel’s comments were made before his appointment earlier this month but only published after he took up his new role.

