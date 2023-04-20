Biden touts US efforts as oil overshadows climate summit

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is touting “unprecedented” climate efforts by his administration in an annual White House summit of leading economies. But Thursday’s version of the Major Economies Forum is being overshadowed by Russia’s war in Ukraine and other immediate threats to the world’s short-term oil and gas supply. The Democratic president used the White House’s online climate summit to announce his administration hopes to give $500 million to Brazil to help slow the destruction of the Amazon. The funding move would require congressional approval. This year’s virtual event is much smaller than many in previous years. Leaders of just seven smaller economies were shown online and listening to Biden’s opening remarks.

By ELLEN KNICKMEYER and CHRIS MEGERIAN Associated Press Writers

