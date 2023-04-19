Reports: Tesla factory where worker died had safety weakness

SHANGHAI (AP) — News reports say Chinese authorities concluded Tesla Inc.’s Shanghai factory where an employee died in a Feb. 4 accident has weaknesses in its safety measures. The business news magazine Caixin and other outlets said the report by the emergency bureau of Shanghai’s Pudong district recommended an unspecified administrative penalty for Tesla. The report was later removed from a government website. The news reports said investigators concluded the Tesla employee who died failed to follow rules and didn’t lock a safety gate. They said another employee failed to make sure the area was clear of people before turning on equipment that crushed the 31-year-old employee, who died later at a hospital.

