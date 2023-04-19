New Mexico State star recruit joins mass exodus from program
By EDDIE PELLS
AP National Writer
New Mexico State’s most highly touted recruit this decade has entered the transfer portal as part of a mass exodus from a program that was shut down in midseason in the wake of hazing allegations and a fatal shooting involving a team member. Deuce Benjamin, who went to neighboring Las Cruces High and was New Mexico’s Gatorade high school player of the year in 2021, said it had always been his childhood dream to play for the Aggies. But, he tweeted, his dream turned into a nightmare due to the actions of others. He did not expand on that thought.