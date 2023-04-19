Myanmar Supreme Court agrees to hear some Suu Kyi appeals

BANGKOK (AP) — A legal official says Myanmar’s Supreme Court has agreed to hear appeals of ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi’s convictions and requests for reduced sentences in several cases in which she was charged with corruption, election fraud and violating the official secrets act. Suu Kyi was arrested in 2021 when the military seized power from her elected government. She is serving prison sentences totaling 33 years after being found guilty in a series of politically driven prosecutions brought by the military. The legal official says the Supreme Court has not yet set a date to hear the appeals and requests for reduced sentences but might do so in the next two months. Most previous appeals filed by her lawyers have been rejected.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.