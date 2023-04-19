Man pleads guilty to killing 2 outside Indiana factory

FRANKFORT, Ind. (AP) — A man charged with killing a former girlfriend and her grandmother outside an Indiana factory in 2021 is pleading guilty. The deal between Gary Ferrell II and prosecutors takes the death penalty off the table. Ferrell was accused of fatally shooting 21-year-old Promise Mays and 62-year-old Pamela Sledd during a shift change at NHK Seating of America in Frankfort, Indiana. Ferrell pleaded guilty Tuesday in Clinton County court. The evidence against him included factory security video. Ferrell was arrested shortly after the shootings after crashing his car in a construction zone, authorities said. There was no immediate comment from his lawyer Wednesday.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.