Tribeca sets lineup with docs on Stan Lee, Dan Rather

NEW YORK (AP) — Films directed by Chelsea Peretti, David Duchovny and Michael Shannon will premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival, as will documentaries about Dan Rather, Stan Lee and Gloria Gaynor. Organizers announced Tuesday that some 109 feature films, including 93 world premieres, will be screened at the New York festival running June 7-18. Many of those include movies directed by notable actors. Peretti will premiere “First Time Female Director,” in which she stars alongside Amy Poehler. Duchovny will debut his “Bucky F—-ing Dent.” Shannon will screen his “Eric LaRue,” starring Judy Greer and Alexander Skarsgård. Also playing are John Slattery’s “Maggie Moore(s)” and co-directors Lily Rabe and Hamish Linklater’s “Downtown Owl.”

