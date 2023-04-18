Skip to Content
News
By
Published 8:00 AM

Teen pleads guilty in Iowa teacher’s beating death

By JOSH FUNK
Associated Press

One of two Iowa teenagers charged in the beating death of an Iowa high school teacher has pleaded guilty to first-degree murder. Willard Miller changed his plea to guilty Tuesday morning. He admitted he served as a lookout while prosecutors say Jeremy Goodale beat 66-year-old Nohema Graber, their Spanish teacher. Prosecutors said the evidence shows both teens struck Graber with a bat. Miller admitted helping plan and carry out the killing but denied hitting Graber. Investigators say the attack was possibly regarding a dispute over grades. Prosecutors agreed to recommend a sentence between 30 years and life in prison as part of the agreement with Miller.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

The Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content