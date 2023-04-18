DC Health Link data breach blamed on human error

WASHINGTON (AP) — The recent data breach of personal information for thousands of users of Washington, D.C.’s health insurance exchange, including members of Congress, was caused by basic human error, according to a top administrator. The revelation comes from prepared statements submitted in advance of Wednesday’s congressional hearing to investigate the issue. In her statement, Mila Kofman, Executive Director of the District of Columbia Health Benefit Exchange Authority, states that the data breach was first discovered in early March and includes basic personal information — including date of birth and Social Security numbers — for “56,415 current and past customers including members of Congress, their families, and staff.”

