Boeing production problem spills over into summer travel

Boeing’s latest setback with production issues means airlines will have fewer planes than they expected to handle big crowds of travelers this summer. The company’s CEO said Tuesday an issue with fuselage fittings will prevent the company from delivering dozens of 737 Max jetliners to airlines in time for the summer season. But CEO David Calhoun says the issue won’t affect Boeing’s plans to increase the production rate for the 737 Max, its best-selling plane. Boeing disclosed last week that subcontractor used what Boeing called a non-standard manufacturing process on fittings where the tail is attached to the fuselage of most models of Max jets built since 2019.

