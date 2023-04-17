Yuma Catholic baseball unloads offensively with big win over Odyssey Institute

The Shamrocks' win streak is now up to 9, as they get hot in the closing stretch of the regular season

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma Catholic baseball is absolutely scorching right now with just three games to go in the regular season.

The Shamrocks used an offensive barrage to take down Odyssey Institute 10-0 at home for their ninth straight win.

Yuma Catholic got the ball rolling early with a two-run inning in the second.

However, the real fireworks came in the fourth.

Eight runs came across to score for the Shamrocks, putting them in mercy rule territory.

The game went on to finish in just five innings.

Yuma Catholic will look to make it 10 straight wins when they take on their Imperial Valley foe in the Imperial Tigers.

That game will take place on Wednesday April 19, on the road.