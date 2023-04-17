UK prime minister seeks to reverse ‘anti-math’ culture

LONDON (AP) — U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak says he wants to reverse an anti-math mindset and require the subject for students until they are 18. Sunak on Monday announced a plan to have students in England study some form of mathematics until they are adults. However, the prime minister acknowledges there are not enough math teachers to fulfill existing requirements. The announcement comes as teachers plan another walkout at the end of the month in a salary dispute during a cost-of-living crisis. Critics say Sunak is trying to divert attention from the labor dispute. Sunak says a panel of experts will announce math recommendations this summer.

