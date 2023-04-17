Suspected shooting attack in Jerusalem wounds 2 Israeli men

JERUSALEM (AP) — Police say a suspected shooting attack by a Palestinian gunman in Jerusalem wounded two Israeli men. Tuesday’s shooting was the latest in a year-long cycle of violence that shows no sign of abating after heightened tensions around Jerusalem during the overlap earlier this month of the Jewish holiday of Passover and the Muslim holy month of Ramadan. Israeli police were searching for the suspected attacker who fled the scene in the east Jerusalem neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah. The two wounded, who were shot while inside a vehicle, were treated for moderate gunshot wounds.

