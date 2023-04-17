Putin hails Russian navy’s performance in Pacific drills

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin has hailed the military’s performance during massive naval drills that involve the entire Russian Pacific Fleet in a show of force amid the tensions with the West over the fighting in Ukraine. Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu reported to Putin that the exercise that began Friday involves 167 warships, including 12 submarines, 89 aircraft and 25,000 troops. Shoigu said Monday that as part of the drills, Russia’s nuclear-capable long-range strategic bombers will “fly over the central part of the Pacific Ocean to imitate strikes against groups of enemy ships.” Putin praised the navy’s “high level” performance and said that similar drills should be held in other areas.

