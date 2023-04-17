Printing error forces Pennsylvania county to replace ballots

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Elections officials in a central Pennsylvania county are scrambling to fix an error on more than 18,000 mail-in ballots for the spring primary. Lancaster County’s elections board said Monday the ballots in question incorrectly say voters should pick one judicial candidate for Superior Court, when in fact voters can select two. By early Monday afternoon, postal officials had helped the county intercept and safely secure more than 15,000 of the affected ballots. Officials say affected voters are being sent replacement ballots. The primary, in which voters will elect judges for the state Supreme Court and other positions, is on May 16. Pennsylvania is a major swing state in presidential contests.

