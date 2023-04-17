Longtime New Yorker cartoonist Edward Koren dies

BROOKFIELD, Vt. (AP) — Edward Koren, a longtime cartoonist for The New Yorker magazine, known for his hairy, huminoid creatures, has died. Koren died on Friday at the age of 87 in Brookfield, Vermont, where he lived. Koren created more than 1,000 cartoons of the long-snouted creatures for The New Yorker, including covers, since the 1960s. He also wrote and illustrated books and served as Vermont’s second cartoonist laureate for three year. And Koren said he never ran out of material, often writing down what he heard people say as fodder for his art.

