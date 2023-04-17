Keukenhof, Halle: Flower power draws crowds to Low Countries

HALLE, Belgium (AP) — Rain or shine, there is no way to keep budding flowers down. And from the world-famous Keukenhof in the Netherlands to the magical bluebell Hallerbos forest in Belgium, they are out there again, almost in cue to enthrall, enthuse and soothe the mind. All despite the cold and miserable early spring in this part of Western Europe. The beauty is not lost on tens of thousands of visitors thronging the pathways through the riot of color and fragrances. And if the COVID-19 pandemic left the sights eerily deserted for a few years, the challenge by now has become how to manage the masses.

By RAF CASERT and ALEKSANDAR FURTULA Associated Press

