Funeral set for remaining victim of Louisville bank shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Funeral arrangements have been made for the remaining victim killed in last week’s mass shooting at a bank in Louisville, Kentucky. Tomblinson Funeral Home in Henderson says visitation for 45-year-old Juliana Maria Farmer will be from 4-8 p.m. Friday and funeral services will be held Saturday at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church. Farmer, a loan analyst at the bank, was one of five people killed April 10 when another Old National Bank employee walked into the building and began firing an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle. The shooter livestreamed the attack before police fatally shot him. Funeral arrangements for the other four victims were disclosed last week.

