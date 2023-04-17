Authorities: Suspect arrested in killing of Oregon policeman

ONTARIO, Oregon (AP) — Authorities have arrested a man suspected of killing an eastern Oregon reserve police officer. The Malheur County District Attorney’s office confirmed Monday morning that the suspect was arrested in connection with the Saturday night shooting of Nyssa Police Officer Joseph Johnson. The 43-year-old reserve officer died Saturday night after a man he had pursued in a car shot at him. The man fled and Johnson was dead when sheriff’s officers and medical workers arrived. It was not immediately known if the suspect has obtained an attorney. Johnson is survived by a wife and two children.

