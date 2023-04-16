‘Ramadan Camp’ reaches Muslim children across the globe

A Minnesota man dedicated to giving Muslim children a sense of belonging and pride is reaching children across the globe with a special “Ramadan Camp.” Amin Aaser is executive director of Noor Kids, based in Brooklyn Park. The camp is a free, daily online interactive program that offers games, stories, contests and prayers. Its goal is to help Muslim children connect with each other and understand the tenets and practices of the Islamic faith. Aaser says more than 90,000 families have signed up this year. The camp is a continuation of Aaser’s mission since 2012 to help Muslim children embrace their faith and feel accepted.

