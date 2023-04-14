Italy probes how Russian, wanted by US, fled house arrest

ROME (AP) — Italy is investigating how a Russian businessman escaped from house arrest to avoid extradition to the U.S. on charges of breaking sanctions. Artyom Uss was arrested at Milan’s main airport in October 2022 on a U.S. warrant. In March, he apparently removed an electronic bracelet at the home near Milan where he had been confined since November. Uss, the son of a Russian regional governor, resurfaced in Russia in early April. Italian media say Italy’s justice minister has ordered a probe into his escape. Uss’ father reportedly thanked Russian President Vladimir Putin for his son’s return.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.