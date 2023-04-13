UNC students protest decision to ban ‘Cop City’ activist

Students at North Carolina’s flagship public university have walked out of class to protest school officials’ decision to ban a law school student from campus. Jamie Marsicano was one 23 people charged with domestic terrorism last month following a violent protest over a planned Atlanta-area police training center that activists derisively call “Cop City.” Marsicano’s attorney, Erin King, says authorities don’t have any evidence tying Marsicano to the scene. Since being released on bond last month, Marsicano has been barred from attending class in person. On Thursday, more than 100 protesters marched across UNC’s campus in support of Marsicano, a second-year law student whom classmates described as a loving, supportive member of the school community.

