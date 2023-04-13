Romney gets 1st likely challenger in ’24 Utah Senate primary

FARMINGTON, Utah (AP) — A potential Republican challenger to U.S. Sen. Mitt Romney has taken a first step toward opposing him in next year’s primary. Utah House Speaker and real estate developer Brad Wilson announced Thursday that he is opening an exploratory committee, all but formalizing his entry into what is expected to be one of the GOP’s hardest-fought primaries in 2024. The move lets him begin raising money and campaign statewide. Romney has not announced whether he plans to seek reelection, but he has filed preliminary paperwork with election officials. His role as an outspoken critic of former President Donald Trump could become a defining theme in the Utah senate primary.

