Indiana shooting suspect dead after overnight standoff

KENDALLVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Police say a man who opened fire at an apartment complex in northeastern Indiana is dead after an overnight standoff. Indiana State Police Sgt. Brian Walker says the suspect died inside an ambulance while getting medical treatment shortly after he was taken into custody Thursday morning. Police say the suspect fired hundreds of rounds from a rifle Wednesday night from a second-floor apartment in Kendallville, northeast of Indianapolis. No one else was injured as more than 100 officers responded, evacuating residents and trying to communicate with the man. Walker says a coroner will determine the cause of death and release his name.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.