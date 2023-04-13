In ‘Florida Man,’ Edgar Ramirez ‘has fun with’ popular meme

The new Netflix series “Florida Man” may be a play on the popular meme about wacky news stories out of the sunshine state, but it’s not a TV show making fun of Florida. Instead “it has fun with it,” said its star Edgar Ramirez. “Florida Man” is about a former Philadelphia cop whose gambling addiction caused him to fall from grace. To square away a debt, he must return to his home state of Florida on a job for a local mobster. What he thinks will be a quick trip turns into a wild treasure hunt and a family reunion he didn’t expect.

