HARDY, Lainey Wilson lead ACM Awards nominees

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Country artist HARDY leads the Academy of Country Music Awards nominees with seven including song of the year for “Wait in the Truck,” featuring Lainey Wilson. His duet partner, Wilson, joined him for the ride with six nominations, including female artist of the year and album of the year. The awards show will be held in Frisco, Texas, on May 11, hosted by Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks and airing on Prime Video. The most awarded artist in ACM history made another record when Miranda Lambert received her 17th female artist of the year nomination. She surpassed Reba McEntire, who had 16 nominations in that category.

