Environmentalists: Wasted gas hurts climate, state revenue

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Environmentalists and government watchdog groups have released a study estimating that Louisiana lost more than $82 million of natural gas in 2019 due to leaks, venting or flaring at production sites. The Environmental Defense Fund’s study was released Thursday. The state is looking into developing new rules governing venting and flaring. It said state fossil fuel producers wasted more than 27 billion cubic feet of gas in 2019. More than 81% of that was from leaks. Less than 1% was from purposeful venting, and 19% was lost by flaring. Venting or burning excess gas is done for a variety of possible reasons involving safety and economics.

