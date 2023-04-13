Biden taps Gaga, Clooney, Garner, others for arts committee

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House has announced a star-studded slate of members for the President’s Committee on the Arts and the Humanities, a panel of artists, museum professionals, academics and philanthropists that serves as an advisory board to President Joe Biden on culture issues. The group will be co-chaired by Bruce Cohen, an Academy Award-winning producer known for films such as “American Beauty” and “Silver Linings Playbook,” and pop megastar and Grammy Award winner Lady Gaga, also known as Stefani Germanotta.

