Wisconsin Sen. Tammy Baldwin launches run for 3rd term

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Democratic U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin is seeking a third term in battleground Wisconsin. Baldwin says in a statement released Wednesday she’ll continue to fight for the working class and families struggling with inflation and to oppose Wisconsin’s abortion ban. No Republicans have announced they’re running for Baldwin’s seat. Baldwin spearheaded legislation to protect same-sex and interracial marriages last year. Baldwin became the first openly gay person elected to the U.S. Senate when she won her race in 2012. The senator is a tireless campaigner whose strategy has included highly targeted digital ads and competing for voters outside of the Democratic strongholds in Madison and Milwaukee.

