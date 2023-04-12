US envoy: Balkans ‘poisoned’ by Russian disinformation

SKOPJE, North Macedonia (AP) — A United States envoy on countering global disinformation says countries in the western Balkan region have been “pretty seriously poisoned” by Russia’s influence campaigns. James P. Rubin, made the comments after traveling to North Macedonia as part of a tour that also includes stops in Montenegro and Albania. Rubin heads the State Department’s Global Engagement Center and was appointed by Secretary of State Antony Blinken last December. Rubin said he was working in coordination with many European governments and the European Union, and said the West is “just beginning to come to grips” with fighting back against the new threat.

