Poland to test quality of Ukraine grain amid farmer protests

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s new agriculture minister has vowed to introduce quality controls on the massive inflow of grain from Ukraine and to ensure its efficient transport abroad. The move follows protests by angry Polish farmers, who say they face bankruptcy because of a glut of cheap Ukrainian grain. The minister faced criticism Wednesday from lawmakers who allege trading companies linked to the government are making huge profits from selling Ukrainian produce in Poland, instead of facilitating its swift transport to grain-hungry Africa. Amid the war in Ukraine, the European Union has lifted dues on Ukrainian grain to facilitate its onward shipment.

