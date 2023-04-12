Emmanuel Macron says his position on Taiwan is unchanged

AMSTERDAM (AP) — President Emmanuel Macron has insisted that his position on China and Taiwan has not changed. During a state visit to the Netherlands, Macron commented on an interview he gave after his trip to Beijing last week that had raised questions about his views. He said Wednesday that France and Europe “are for the status quo” when it comes to Taiwan and “the policy of one China and the peaceful settlement of the question.” He was referring to remarks published Sunday in an interview with French newspaper Les Echos and Politico Europe that elicited doubts about whether Macron’s views were in line with the European Union’s position on Taiwan’s status.

