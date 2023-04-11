Urologist accused of patient sex abuse, including of minors

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York-area doctor has been charged with the yearslong sexual abuse of multiple patients, including two males who authorities say were initially attacked before becoming adults. Darius A. Paduch of North Bergen, New Jersey, was charged in an indictment unsealed Tuesday in Manhattan federal court with sexually abusing multiple male patients from at least 2015 through 2019. Paduch pleaded not guilty to the charges at an initial court appearance, and his lawyer declined comment. The doctor had claimed some of his methods of touching patients were medically necessary though the indictment said they were intended for his own sexual gratification.

