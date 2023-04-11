Puerto Rico declares state of emergency on coastal erosion

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Puerto Rico’s governor has declared a state of emergency to fight worsening coastal erosion across the U.S. territory that officials blame on climate change. Gov. Pedro Pierluisi said Tuesday that his administration is setting aside $105 million in federal funds to implement nearly two dozen measures to fight the ongoing loss of land, including relocating homes, creating artificial reefs, planting mangrove trees and adding sand to beaches. Puerto Rico has nearly 700 miles (1,200 kilometers) worth of coastline, and two-thirds of the island’s 3.2 million resident live along coastal areas. Of that population, more than 20% live in areas at high risk for flooding.

