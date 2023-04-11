Officers plead not guilty in Ronald Greene’s deadly arrest

FARMERVILLE, La. (AP) — Five Louisiana law enforcement officers have pleaded not guilty to state crimes in the deadly 2019 arrest of Ronald Greene. Tuesday’s arraignment came nearly five months after the officers were indicted on charges ranging from negligent homicide to obstruction and malfeasance. Authorities initially blamed Greene’s death on a car crash. That was before long-suppressed body-camera video showed white officers beating, stunning and dragging the Black motorist as he wailed, “I’m scared!” Family members and supporters attended the brief arraignment in rural Union Parish. They called for justice to be served nearly four years after Greene’s death.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.