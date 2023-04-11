ACLU sues North Carolina over harsher riot punishments

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A prominent civil rights group has filed a federal lawsuit challenging a new North Carolina law that will increase punishments for violent protests. The law was passed in response to the 2020 protests against racial injustice. The American Civil Liberties Union of North Carolina on Tuesday asked a U.S. District Court to block enforcement of several provisions it deems unconstitutional. Supporters of the increased punishments say the legislation is a necessary deterrent. But the ACLU says the law goes overboard in criminalizing people who exercise their rights to free speech and assembly. Beginning in December, fines and prison time will increase, typically by a couple years or more.

By HANNAH SCHOENBAUM Associated Press/Report for America

