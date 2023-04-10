UN food agency: $800m urgently needed for Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD (AP) — The U.N. food agency says it urgently needs $800 million for the next six months to help Afghans, with the country at the highest risk of famine in a quarter of a century. The World Food Program said Monday it will try to keep delivering life-saving assistance, despite a Taliban order banning Afghan women from working at the U.N. in the country. Aid agencies have been providing food, education and health care support to Afghans in the wake of the Taliban takeover of August 2021 and the economic collapse that followed it. The Taliban have yet to comment on the latest restriction.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.